New city bishop to take up role this week

A service of installation for the Rt Rev Dr Michael Volland, 10th bishop of Birmingham, is to take place in Birmingham Cathedral.

The service will mark the beginning of Bishop Michael’s public ministry with the Church of England.

It is invitation only but a live stream of the full service will be available on Birmingham Cathedral’s YouTube channel.

Bishop Michael was consecrated at Canterbury Cathedral on the Feast of St Andrew on November 30 last year.

At their consecration, new bishops are presented with a bible, pastoral staff, ring and pectoral cross.

Bishop Michael’s new ring and cross are the creations of Birmingham jeweller, Ed Pitt.

The ring incorporates a piece of Iona marble as a central stone.

Engraved around the edges of the pectoral cross are the bible verses, Nehemiah 8:10 and John 10:14-15.

Bishop Michael’s pastoral staff is inscribed with Jesus' words found in Luke 22:27, 'I am among you as one who serves', as a reminder that the foundation and pattern of episcopal ministry is the example of Christ himself.

Bishop Michael said: "I am looking forward to meeting people, making friends, and getting to know the city and region.

"As a Christian leader, I am excited about the prospect of joining in with what God is doing in Birmingham and theWest Midlands.

"I have been praying for the people of the city and whole region, especially those for whom life is a challenge.

"I believe the gospel of Jesus Christ is good news for all and offers love, forgiveness, life and peace. God cares deeply about these wonderful places and communities, and I look forward to playing my part in God’s hopeful future for the people of the city and region."

Prior to Bishop Michael’s appointment as Bishop of Birmingham, he served as principal of Ridley Hall, Cambridge, from January 2017, having been a member of the tutorial staff team at the college since 2015.

Before moving to Cambridge, Bishop Michael taught mission, evangelism and church planting to ordinands at Cranmer Hall in Durham, alongside leading the East Durham Mission Project, working with parishes in former mining communities as well as serving as area dean of Easington and chaplain to Durham Army Cadet Force.

He grew up in Reading where he attended a state secondary school and spent his evenings and weekends with the Boys Brigade and Army Cadets.

After completing a foundation course in art and design, Bishop Michael spent three years studying sculpture at the University of Northumbria in Newcastle and several years working as a practising, full-time artist.

He was educated at Northumbria University, King’s College London, and Durham University.

He trained for ordained ministry at Ridley Hall, Cambridge, was ordained in 2006 and served his title at Gloucester Cathedral.

Bishop Michael is the 10th bishop of Birmingham, in succession to The Right Reverend David Urquart, following his retirement from the office in October 2022.