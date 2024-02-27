Warning issued about meeting strangers after five men arrested for robbery

Demalji Hadza, Wasim Omar, Ali Hassan, Abubaker Alexawy and Mohammed Sharif, all from Birmingham, have been charged with numerous offences after a series of robberies, which saw victims robbed and assaulted after agreeing to meet from online dating apps.

Hadza, aged 21, Omar, aged 23 and Hassan, aged 21, were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday, where they were remanded in custody to appear in court next month.

Alexawy, aged 21, was charged with conspiracy to rob on Saturday at Birmingham Magistrates and was remanded in custody, while 23-year-old Sharif was charged with money laundering and released on bail.

West Midlands Police have issued a number of safety tips for people meeting someone for the first time off a dating app.

"Remember, you can follow some safety tips when meeting in person for the first time off a dating app.

"Check you have their real name by finding out if they use any social media sites, get more pictures so you can check they are who they say they are, meet in a public place and tell a friend where you’re meeting your date

"Also, never arrange to meet in your home. This can put you in great danger and could lead to your belongings being stolen and if something happens that you’re not comfortable with, don’t be embarrassed, report it."

"You can also Ask for Angela, which is an initiative that numerous pubs and bars across the West Midlands have joined to offer assistance, should you find yourself in a difficult or intimidating situation while you're out and about."