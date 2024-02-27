Mixed feelings as crisis-hit Birmingham City Council proposes car parking fees at Sutton Park

The council announced the plans on February 19 as part of its budget proposal for 2024/2025, which details a wave of cuts to services as it attempts to bridge a budget gap of at least £300 million.

The local authority declared itself "effectively bankrupt" in September as a result of an almost £1 billion bill, with equal pay claims and the failed implementation of a new IT system among the reasons why.

As part of its budget proposal, the crisis-hit council has revealed plans to introduce car parking charges as a number of its parks, including in Sutton Coldfield.

It continued to say that "preparation and capital works (will) take place in 2024/25 for implementation in 2025/26."

A supporting document read: "An annual season season ticket option will be offered for the benefit of regular park users.

"Park users/citizens will be asked for their opinions on a suitable pricing structure and feedback will be sought on the cost of a season ticket through the forthcoming public consultation.

"Parking charging period will end at 5pm meaning evening parking will remain free (the benefits of which will be felt most in the summer months).