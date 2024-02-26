New West Midlands Metro pay deal confirms 13.5 per cent rise for drivers

Unite said it had secured a 13.5 per cent pay deal for West Midlands Metro’s tram drivers.

The one-year pay deal will come into effect on April 1.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “For too long, West Midlands Metro tram drivers were paid too little for what they did.

"The well-deserved increase in their wages since 2022 is a direct result of the workers standing together in their union.

"As this latest pay deal shows, Unite’s total focus on defending and improving jobs, pay and conditions is winning for our members.”

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh added: “Workers wanting better wages and working lives should join Unite and organise their colleagues to do the same.

"There is power in a union.”

Separate to the current pay deal, Unite West Midland Metro members took long-running strike action in 2022 that secured a 20.1 per cent pay increase for tram drivers with over a year’s service and a 13.7 per cent rise for those with less than a year’s service.

It means that since June 2022, wages for time-served West Midlands tram drivers have increased by 33.6 per cent from £22,000 to £30,100.

West Midlands Metro has been contacted for comment.