Popular pub ready for grand reopening after six-figure renovation

The Brasshouse in Birmingham is set to re-open, following a £304,000 investment, on Thursday, February 29, with a ‘Grand Launch party’ to follow on Friday, March 1.

Investment into the site has improved internal amenities and uplifted the layout of the back and front bar and dedicated cocktail section.

The pub has also benefitted from increased external capacity in its highly sought after canal-side seating area, with the addition of 15 covers as well as an extended and extensive range of cask and craft beers.

General manager Chris Mason began running the site in March 2023 after managing another Birmingham favourite, the Tap & Spile.

He said: “The last investment into the site took place over ten years ago, so it is really exciting to have the space revamped.

"As well as the internal and external makeover, 15 new Front of House positions have been created and the future is looking really bright for The Brasshouse.

"We want to make our pub the ultimate place on Broad Street to have a pint, a glass of wine or a cocktail whether you’re an office worker, weekend visitor or party-goer.

"The team is passionate about creating the best experiences for our customers and we are looking forward to welcoming our community back to The Brasshouse.”

The Brasshouse is located in the heart of the city, just off the Canal Old Line and on the doorstop of many of the city’s popular arenas and conference centres.

The pub is a local favourite for wholesome, hearty meals as well as its entertainment offering and nights out and its sizeable outdoor area includes canal side seating as well as a cosy rear side beer garden.

The pub’s Grand Launch Event will be hosted on Friday from 7pm, with guests invited to join The Brasshouse team for free bubbles on entry and see the night in with a performance from a renowned soul singer and late-night DJ.

As part of the pub’s reopening, The Brasshouse is hosting two competitions to welcome locals back to the venue.

To win a booth at the pub’s Grand Launch Event on Friday, March 1, all guests need to do is tag three friends in the comments on The Brasshouse’s Facebook page post.

The Brasshouse is also hosting a giveaway for a family meal to be used during opening week on Sunday, March 3.

To find out more, go to facebook.com/the.brasshouse