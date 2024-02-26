Police release dramatic footage in appeal for witnesses following suspected arson
Police have released dramatic footage of officers helping people to safety following a suspected arson attack.
The footage comes as police continue to appeal for witnesses following a the suspected deliberate blaze in Villa Road, Lozells, just before midnight on Sunday.
The footage shows firearms officers who were on patrol in the area at the time arrive on the scene before breaking open a door on the burning property, and rescuing two people who were inside.