Express & Star
Close

Police release dramatic footage in appeal for witnesses following suspected arson

Police have released dramatic footage of officers helping people to safety following a suspected arson attack.

Plus
By Daniel Walton
Published
Last updated
Police are appealing after a suspected arson attack in Birmingham

The footage comes as police continue to appeal for witnesses following a the suspected deliberate blaze in Villa Road, Lozells, just before midnight on Sunday.

The footage shows firearms officers who were on patrol in the area at the time arrive on the scene before breaking open a door on the burning property, and rescuing two people who were inside.

Similar stories
Most popular