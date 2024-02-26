Revealing birds' eye view of historic Wolverhampton canal lock drained of water
Canal enthusiasts made the most of a rare opportunity to get an up-close view of an historic canal lock which is being refurbished.
Over the weekend members of the public were invited to check out the work underway on the Old Main Line Canal lock in Wolverhampton.
The improvements involve replacing the worn-out oak lock gates, brick repairs as well as carrying out other conservation work as part of a major programme of winter repairs along its 2,000 miles of historic canals across England and Wales.