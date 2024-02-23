Wolverhampton to Birmingham train lines blocked due to signalling fault

Commuters are being told to expect delays to regular train travel following major signalling faults that have resulted in lines between Wolverhampton and Birmingham being delayed or cancelled.

The issue was first reported at 11.51am on Friday morning, with West Midlands Railway saying that rail ticket acceptance is in place with West Midlands Metro and National Express West Midlands buses.

On X, West Midlands Railways announced: "Due to a fault with the signalling system between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed."

Train services running through the affected stations will may be subjected to heavy delays or cancellations as the issues are resolved.