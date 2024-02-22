Wife pays heartfelt tribute to man who died after Audi crashed into 'a number of vehicles'

Hizar Hanif died when the vehicle he was in was hit by an Audi which crashed into 'a number of vehicles' on the Soho Road in Handsworth.

Damage caused by the incident. Credit:BBC other

The 31-year-old’s wife, and mother of his young son, said: "Hizar was the most driven and passionate person I knew. He went above and beyond for his family and friends, everyone who knew him loved him.

"His smile will be greatly missed, the way it lit his face and made his eyes sparkle.

"His cute little laugh and the way he made me feel safe and loved, Hizar was truly one of a kind.

"He accomplished so much in the little time he was given and made the most of life.

"We travelled the world and we created memories, we laughed endlessly and mostly we lived.

"He had so many dreams so much more he wanted to accomplish but his chapter sadly came to an end.

"He is survived by his distraught son who will make daddy proud. I'm writing this while I am clutching his Baccarat smelling hoody and praying I never forget his voice or his smell.

"It was a life well lived, hand on my heart I can truly say he will have had no regrets."

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

A woman who was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries remains in a serious condition.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone with information who can assist their investigation into the accident

They can be contacted via Live Chat on the website, by calling 101 or e-mailing investigators at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk, quoting log 3761 of 18 February.