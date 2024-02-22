Man charged in connection with XL bully attack on girl, 11, in Birmingham fails to attend court

Farhat Ajaz, 61, was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with three counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place following an incident in Bordesley Green on September 9.

An 11-year-old girl suffered shoulder and arm injuries in the attack by an American XL bully and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed, while two men were also injured after the dog allegedly broke free from its collar twice.

Prosecutor David Devine said a postal requisition was sent to Ajaz, of Bordesley Close, also in Birmingham, on January 23 and requested a warrant was issued for his arrest.

District judge David Wain granted the request, saying he was satisfied Ajaz knew about the hearing and that no contact had been made with his solicitor regarding reasons why he may not be able to attend.