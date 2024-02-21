Met Office issues 12-hour yellow rain warning for West Midlands
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain in the West Midlands.
The weather service warned residents to expect torrential rain, power cuts, flooding and disruption.
The warning is from 5am tomorrow (Thursday) until 5pm.
The Met Office warned: "Heavy rain may lead to flooding and disruption in some places. There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services."
Motorists were warned to be careful on the roads due to the heavy rain.
The Met Office warning added: "Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
"There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads."