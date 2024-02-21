Disruption for evening commuters after incident in Birmingham area closes all lines

It is affecting Chiltern Railways between Birmingham Snow Hill , Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone and West Midlands Railway between Worcester Foregate Street . Kidderminster and Dorridge, Stratford-upon-Avon and Leamington Spa.

A Chiltern Railways spokesman said services will be cancelled or revised until lines can be reopened but disruption is expected until around 6pm.

Tickets can be used on Avanti West Coast services between Birmingham New Street and London Euston; Cross Country between Birmingham New Street and Leamington Spa and London Northwestern Railway between Birmingham New Street and London Euston