Birmingham Airport probed after security staff miss vital training

The investigation comes after at least two managers were confirmed to have been let go by contractor Milite for "allowing untrained staff" to screen luggage before it was loaded onto aircraft.

In reports, sent to the BBC, the managers were accused of falsifying training information and failing to supervise training exams.

Days following the incident, Birmingham Airport confirmed that it had instructed Mitie to deliver full re-training to agents, supervisors and duty managers.

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said: "The safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our top priority. All our customers are screened and searched by Birmingham Airport's own security team.

"At no point did our third-party security contractor screen and search customers.

"Upon finding discrepancies, through our compliance monitoring, Birmingham Airport instructed our contractor to remove their personnel from active roles for re-training. The regulators will be informed immediately."

The Civil Aviation Authority is understood to be investigating the allegations, which relate to about 40 out of 120 Mitie staff members.

The ground security operatives, who screen hold luggage that is checked in by passengers, failed to attend refresher training, which they are reported to be required to do once every 13 months.

Mitie, which has provided security to the airport for more than a decade, said that as soon as they became aware of the training discrepancies, they began a full investigation and had all colleagues retake the full training course again.

A Mitie spokesperson said: "As soon as we were made aware that the GSO Level 1 refresher training requirement for some of our colleagues working at Birmingham Airport had lapsed, we carried out a detailed investigation and took a comprehensive approach, ensuring every colleague completed the full training course again.

"We have strict professional standards, including ensuring that all our colleagues have the correct training and accreditation needed to carry out their roles safely.

"Any colleagues who do not uphold these standards have no place in our business."