First picture of 65-year-old former councillor found dead in Birmingham home as man charged with murder

The body of Wallis Webb was discovered at a property in Baldmoor Lake Road, Erdington, on Tuesday morning.

Sakander Hussain, of Ingleton Road, Birmingham, was arrested on Thursday and was since charged with murder and fraud by false representation.

The 25-year-old appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday where he was remanded until his next court appearance.

A 51-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of fraud, has been bailed with condition whilst enquiries continue.

West Midlands Police has now issued a picture of Wallis Webb as his family have released a touching tribute.

The tribute, which was published by the force, reads: "To try to compress a life into short sentences does not do anybody justice. This is by far the hardest of them all.

"Wallis was a Councillor for a short period of time, because he really believed in trying to help others and felt strongly about the hardships people now have to endure without the help so many need.

"This is yet another life taken in a shocking and senseless manner."

Police say they "remain keen" to hear from anyone with information which could aid their investigation.

Those who think they can help should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website or call 101, quoting log 631 of February 6.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.