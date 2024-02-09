Heavy delays on M6 after crash involving two lorries and van

Road users were warned to expect heavy delays after the collision on the southbound M6 between Junction 3A at Birmingham Airport and Junction 3 at Coventry on Friday morning.

Two lorries and a van were involved in the crash which led to the closure of two lanes (out of four) and over an hour's delays.

National Highways advised road users to allow extra time for travel if using the route, or to find alternative routes of travel.

On X, formerly Twitter, National Highways said: "2 lanes (of 4) remain closed on the M6 southbound in Warwickshire between J3a (M42) and J3 (Coventry) following a collision involving two lorries and a van.

"Recovery is now ongoing at the scene. There's a 60-minute delay on approach with six miles of congestion so allow extra time."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.