Television support business that makes sets for Doctor Who opens up in Digbeth

This new regional base makes 4Wood the first set specialists in the facility and one of the first television production service businesses.

Digbeth Loc Studios is a major new studio development in Birmingham.

It was conceived by Peaky Blinder’s creator Steven Knight.

The aim is to accelerate 4Wood's growth by offering their expert skillset and knowledge to productions based at Digbeth, alongside taking advantage of a convenient location for productions across the region.

4Wood’s headquarters is in Cardiff where they have been based since they were established in 2005. Since then, they have expanded to build sets for television and film productions throughout the UK. They were behind the sets for the BBC’s Doctor Who 60th anniversary episodes, including the new Tardis.

Other recent productions include the BBC’s Lost Boys and Fairies, due to feature in the Berlin Film Festival and ITVX’s The Winter King.

Graham Webb, managing director of4Wood said: “We’ve been so impressed by the vision for Digbeth Loc. and the calibre of productions that they are already beginning to attract. High-end TV, feature films and, increasingly, formatted shows, are our sweet spot. So, this was too good of an opportunity to miss as we grow.”

James Thorne, creative director 4Wood added: “As we’ve expanded it’s become clear that producers and art directors value our ability to bring their vision to reality by building sets, almost to completion, in our own workshop and then transporting them to sound stages or locations for the final fit. With an ever-growing portfolio of work, it made sense to open a second workshop in the heart of the UK.

“Our growth plan includes training new specialists in the art of set construction, creating local employment opportunities for Digbeth Loc’s community. We’ll be using our experience from Cardiff to encourage local trades people into the industry, starting with an open evening for the local community. More news to follow soon.”

4Wood will be announcing the details of its first open evening for the local community in the coming weeks.

Trades people in carpentry, metal work, decorators, model making, sculpture and CNC are encouraged to get in touch. Alongside anyone who is exploring new training opportunities and is interested in a career in set construction. Please send your details to westmidlands@4wood.tv