Jailed: Armed robber who offered help to driver-in-need before stealing car

Akram Ibrar, 42, approached his victim as they were fixing their car on Wychall Road, Birmingham, saying he was a mechanic and could help.

But instead, once the motorist had started the car, Ibrar took a knife from his waistband and threatened them into handing over the car keys.

Ibrar drove away in the car but investigators tracked him down when he tried using one of his victim's bank cards which had been left in a wallet in the vehicle.

Officers retrieved CCTV footage as Ibrar attempted to use the car about two hours later.

Recognising him in the footage, officers made his arrest.

Ibrar, formerly of Whitmore Road, Birmingham, appeared before Birmingham Crown Court where he admitted the robbery he had committed on January 15, 2022.

On Friday, he was jailed for five years and 10 months.

Dc Claire Smith, from Birmingham's Major Crime Team at West Midlands Police, said: "Robbery is a priority for us as we understand just how severe an impact being threatened and having your belonging stolen can have.

"We know it is a deeply upsetting crime and we are committed to identifying and tracing those who carry out such offences."