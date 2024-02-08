How landmark could look if funds not found to replace roof

A campaign has been launched to save the Grade I listed ‘jewellers' church’ after it was given the devastating news that its roof is no longer watertight and warned that it needs to be replaced at a cost of £660,000.

Local businesses in and around the square and those that can have been asked to contribute £1,000 or more to save it landmark from destruction.

Following the fundraising call to action, businesses have, so far, donated £70,000 towards replacing the roof.

The Vicar of St. Paul’s Church, the Rev David Tomlinson, said: “It’s great news that businesses have started the journey to save this much-loved church but we have a long way to go. We have architects and builders ready to start and If every business in the Jewellery Quarter and surrounding areas donated just £1,000, we’d be on our way in no time.

“This is a generational opportunity to secure the future of this vibrant community and cultural hub, and a vista once loved and used in marketing materials throughout Birmingham, for the city and future generations."

St Paul's Church could fall into a state of disrepair

The church is at the heart of the Jewellery Quarter. It was designed by Roger Eykyn of Wolverhampton and was originally built in the late 1700s. The upper part of the tower and spire which house the largest ‘rings of bells’ in the UK was added around 1822.

Over the years, it has welcomed entrepreneurs such as Matthew Boulton and James Watt through its doors and its acoustics were allegedly sought by classical composer Felix Mendelssohn.

To make a donation and to find out more, visit stpaulsjq.church/raise-the-roof or follow the progress of the appeal on social media via #RaisetheRoofStPauls