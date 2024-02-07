Met Office snow and ice warning for Black Country and Staffordshire

The Met Office has now ramped up its warnings for snow and ice this week for the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest, with several hours of sleet and snow predicted across Thursday morning.

The Met Office yellow alert for snow and ice runs from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday and was extended to cover the Midlands, following on from amber alerts for snow and ice in north Wales and north west Shropshire from 8am on Thursday to 3pm the same afternoon.

The Met Office said the reason for the update and yellow alert was to extend the warning area further south to include a greater portion of the Midlands.

A spokesman said: "The likelihood of impacts has been increased, particularly across north Wales, Peak District and south Pennines."

The Met Office also said it was a good chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off and travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers and also warned of possible power cuts and some delays and cancellations to rail travel were likely.

The yellow weather warning is set from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday. Photo: Met Office

Additionally, it said that untreated pavements and cycle paths were likely to be impassable with injuries from slips and falls likely on icy surfaces

The forecast for the next few days of the Met Office website said: "On Thursday, a cloudy day with outbreaks of heavy rain, this likely turning to sleet and snow in the north.

"Blustery at times and feeling chilly, particularly in brisk winds. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

"The outlook for Friday to Sunday is unsettled to end the week with spells of heavy rain.

"Some drier intervals at times though still a risk of showers.

"Often windy and becoming mild again over the weekend."