Man jailed for more than seven years after stabbing off-duty police officer

Marshall Robinson, 45, of Anderton Road, Birmingham, was jailed after appearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, January 31, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding and possession of cannabis.

Robinson was armed with a weapon when he approached the officer, who was with friends, in Digbeth in April 2022. After engaging with the group – and for an unknown reason – stabbed the officer in the chest. The officer was taken to the hospital and thankfully his injuries were not life-threatening.

Robinson was then also involved in a knife attack on a former business colleague after visiting him at his home in Tipton in October 2022. The man was stabbed, leaving him with nerve damage.

A police investigation identified Robinson as being responsible for both attacks.

After pleading guilty to the two counts, the 34-year-old was jailed for seven-and-a-half years - and a further three years on extended licence.

Detective inspector Matt Underwood, from Birmingham CID, said: "It's never acceptable to carry a knife and it's just fortunate neither of the men he stabbed were more seriously injured.

"It appears the attack in Digbeth was random, not targeted, and without any justification. There can never be an excuse for using a knife like he did during these attacks.

"Knives can ruin lives and Robinson has ruined his own too by losing his freedom for many years."