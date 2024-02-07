Crash between lorry and tram causes city centre travel delays

The delays come following a collision on Broad Street, Birmingham, with a number of bus services being forced to divert from regular routes.

The incident was first reported at around 10am, with National Express West Midlands advising of diversions to bus service routes.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Due to a collision on Broad Street, City Centre, 9 and X10 will be diverting both directions via: Sheepcote Street, St Vincent Street and King Edward Road.

"We apologise for any disruptions to your journey."

The group also announced that changes to the X8, 12, 12A, 13, and 13A will also be diverted.

On X, the group continued: "X8 will be diverting both directions via: Ladywood Middleway, Spring Hill, Summer Hill Road and the Sandpits.

"12, 12A 13 and 13A will be diverting both directions via: Sheepcote Street, St Vincent Street and King Edward Road."

Emergency services have been approached for comment.