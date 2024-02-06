Wolves football star to help out youngsters with housing issues

Layla, who signed on a dual registration with Wolves Women from Birmingham City this week is sharing her experiences and encouraging young people to get involved in the conversation around housing during the Next Generation workshops.

Running until Friday, Birmingham Housing Week aims to inform young people and communities on the scale of public and private investment in existing housing stock and large-scale housing regeneration schemes.

Layla became the first woman from a South Asian background to play for Birmingham City Football Club when she was 16. Now 17, she has also developed a healthy eating programme for players when they are fasting through the Holy Month of Ramadan and participated in the Queen’s Baton Relay prior to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

On her ambassador role in Birmingham Housing Week she said: "“I think it's really important to create opportunities for young people as it gives them a voice and allows

them to feel heard.”