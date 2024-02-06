Black Country's snow weather warning lifted – but forecasters predict more wet weather

The Met Office has lifted a yellow warning around snow for Staffordshire and the Black Country over Thursday and Friday, with the effects of the Troll of Trondheim predicted to affect areas in north Wales and across northern England up to the Scottish border.

However, while the threat of snow has been replaced by rain in the Black Country, the Met Office has predicted a morning of heavy snow around Stafford and the surrounding area.

Across Wolverhampton and the Black Country, the forecast is for temperatures to be as low as 3°C (37.4°F) with a prediction of light rain changing to sleet by late morning on Thursday, then a rise to 9°C (48.2°F) on Friday, but also heavy rain at the start of the day.

In Stafford and the surrounding area, Thursday is set to see heavy snow in the morning and sleet in the afternoon, with temperatures around 2°C (35.6°F), then heavy rain on Friday, although temperatures will rise to 9°C (48.2°F).

In Kidderminster and Wyre Forest, the prediction is for sleety showers on Thursday, with temperatures around 4°C (39.2°F), then heavy rain on Friday, with temperatures up to 10°C (50°C).

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is for weather to turn unsettled again to end the week with blustery winds.

"Uncertain arrival of some snow on Thursday, potentially disruptive in places, then outbreaks of rain lingering into Friday and Saturday."