Drivers warned of delays after crash on major Birmingham route

A crash has been reported on the A456 Hagley Road, Birmingham, at the junction with Gillot Road.

The road was blocked as a result, with emergency services working to resume traffic flow.

On X, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Roads said: "A456 Hagley Road at the junction of Gillot Road - road traffic collision.

"Lanes are blocked. Delays on this route as well as congestion back to Five Ways roundabout."

Road users have been advised to seek alternative routes while emergency services attend the scene.