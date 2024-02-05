Police concerned for missing Birmingham man

Known as Daniel, the 37-year-old has gone missing and police are concerned for his welfare.

He is six feet two inches tall, of slim build, with short brown hair, blue eyes, with tattoos on his neck, left arm and right hand.

A police spokesman said they understand Daniel was last seen wearing the clothes in the second image - a black jacket, red jumper, white t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone who knows where he is can call 999 quoting PID 358508