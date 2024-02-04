Police investigation after Birmingham City player was 'racially abused' at The Hawthorns

During the game between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City one of the away team's players was racially abused, police said.

Sandwell Police announced an investigation has been launched less than a week after the match between WBA and Wolves was halted due to violence in the stands.

Sandwell Police said: "We're investigating after a Birmingham City player was racially abused during today's game at The Hawthorns.

"We’ll be looking at CCTV and working with both clubs to identify who was responsible, and offer support to the player.

"We do not tolerate racist abuse."

The police urged fans, the vast majority whom have been well behaved in both derbies, to come forward if they saw the incident.

The Police tweeted: "Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/197797/24."

West Bromwich Albion won the ill tempered derby with a 85th minute goal by ex-Villa man Andreas Weimann.