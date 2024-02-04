Is snow set to fall on the Black Country and Staffordshire next week - thanks to the 'Troll from Trondheim'?

The Met Office has issued a weather warning around drizzle, hill fog and blustery showers across the week, with the weather predicted to be at its coldest on Saturday, February 10. Temperatures in certain parts of the are UK set to drop as low as -8°C (17.6°F).

The weather warning comes as snow is predicted across Scotland and even further south, with cold air from the weather front, which has been named "The Troll from Trondheim", travelling down from Norway.

The front has been given the name for a bitter easterly blast originating from Trondheim, a city in central Norway whose positioning, north of the UK and to the right of Iceland, makes it a component in shaping the UK's colder weather systems.

In Wolverhampton and the surrounding area, the temperature is set to drop from 10°C (50°F) on Monday to as low as 4°C (39.2°F) on Saturday, with overcast weather and the possibility of wintry showers.

In Stafford and the surrounding area, the temperature is set to drop from 11°C (51.8°F) on Monday to as low as 5°C (41°F) on Saturday, with overcast weather, while in Wyre Forest, there will be the same drop in temperature and the possibility of showers.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for rain from 6pm today (Sunday) until 9pm on Monday for parts of western Scotland.

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office has also said there will be some hill snow over the weekend and that “there is a chance colder conditions could start to feature” in the second week of February.

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, David Hayter said: “There’s likely to be some persistent rain for northern Scotland, perhaps wintry at times for Shetland, on Sunday.

"The rain will slowly push north through Sunday, before pivoting and then returning south later on Monday.

"Some southern parts of the warning area may see a drier interlude for a time on Monday and there is some uncertainly as to how far north the rain gets.

"40-75 mm of rain may fall quite widely in the warning areas, but there is potential for 120-170 mm in the wettest areas, this perhaps most likely in parts of Argyll, Lochaber and Wester Ross.”

The Met Office has also said it looks to be an unsettled time in the next week as it turns colder across northern areas with showers, which will turn wintry at times especially over higher ground but potentially to lower levels too as the week progresses.

There is a chance of wintry conditions developing more widely through the second half of next week as rain pushes up from the south for a time, but the Met Office said there is still uncertainty about the details of this.