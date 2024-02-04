Holidaymaker arrested following dangerous high speed pursuit

Officers from West Midlands Police arrested the man, who had previously made off from traffic officers in an Audi S3 in Erdington, leading officers on a pursuit they were subsequently forced to abandon due to high risk.

The incident saw the police officers make chase, but stop due to high risk. Photo: WMP Traffic

West Midlands Police identified the driver and discovered he had left the country on holiday, so met him on his return and took him into custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The driver of this Audi S3 made off from us in Erdington before we abandoned the pursuit due to high risk.

The driver was arrested after returning from his holiday. Photo: WMP Traffic

"We identified the driver who had left the country on holiday, so we met him on his flight back into the UK before he was arrested and since remanded in custody."