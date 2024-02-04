Holidaymaker arrested following dangerous high speed pursuit
A holidaymaker had a surprising return home after being arrested on landing due to a traffic offence.
Officers from West Midlands Police arrested the man, who had previously made off from traffic officers in an Audi S3 in Erdington, leading officers on a pursuit they were subsequently forced to abandon due to high risk.
West Midlands Police identified the driver and discovered he had left the country on holiday, so met him on his return and took him into custody.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The driver of this Audi S3 made off from us in Erdington before we abandoned the pursuit due to high risk.
"We identified the driver who had left the country on holiday, so we met him on his flight back into the UK before he was arrested and since remanded in custody."