Road closed in both directions following 'police incident'

Hamstead Road to Church Lane has been forced to close in both directions due to an incident involving the police.

The incident was first reported at 7.26am, with West Midlands Roads advising commuters to allow extra time for travel while the incident is resolved.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "Hamstead Road to Church Lane. Police incident. Allow extra travel time or consider other routes."

West Midlands Roads later confirmed that the road was closed in both directions.

West Midlands Police have been approached for more information.