Crossroads actor Charmian Abrahams hit and killed by delivery van in Birmingham

The 96-year-old was fatally injured having been hit by a delivery van in Lordswood Road, Harborne, just before midday on Monday.

She was best known for playing Mavis Hooper in the ATV/Central soap, set in a fictional village near Birmingham.

Police are investigating the collision and want to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage that may be helpful.

A statement released by Charmian's family via West Midlands Police said: “Charmian was a much-loved aunt and great-aunt and a dear friend to many. At 96 she was still full of life and energy and fiercely independent.

“In her working life she had enjoyed a long career as an actor on stage and screen, performing alongside many great theatrical figures, including Sir Noël Coward, Albert Finney and Sir Ian McKellen.

"In the early 1980s she became well-known for her portrayal of Mavis Hooper in the ATV/Central drama Crossroads.

“We are devastated that her life has been brought to an end so suddenly and tragically, but we will treasure our memories of her zest for life and the many good times we shared with her."

Anyone with information on the crash can contact police using Live Chat on the force website or by calling 101, quoting log number 2017 of January 15.

Investigators can also be contacted direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.