The brown-and-white female dog, named Holly by her rescuers, was found at around 10pm on Thursday in West Heath Park in Birmingham.

The animal was tied to the slide, with a severely injured leg with the bone exposed.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Lydia Andrews, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: “Passers-by heard a dog whimpering in the cold and windy weather we've been experiencing.

“Unfortunately, she was in a terrible state.

"She’s now getting the care she desperately needs at the vets.

"She has a bad injury on her leg with bone exposure, which is going septic - as well as another injury to her other leg.

"She's really not doing very well at the moment and is struggling to stand. It’s looking as though her leg will need to be amputated.

“I’m appealing for anyone who recognises her or may know where she’s come from to get in touch by calling our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The latest sad abandonment comes at a time when the RSPCA is reporting that animal abandonment incidents have soared to a shocking three year high.

Already this year, up to the end of November, the animal welfare charity has received 19,457 reports of abandoned animals.

In November alone, 1,619 incidents of abandonment were reported to the RSPCA.

The charity fears the ongoing cost of living crisis - coupled with a surge in pet ownership during Covid-19 restrictions - has created a "perfect storm" for animal welfare emergencies, which has led to the shocking rise in abandoned pets.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm - and means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year.

"Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped.

“Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.

“We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months - abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.

“Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas, so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas Rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as abandonment soars.”