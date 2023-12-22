Police issue dispersal order for areas of city after disorder between school children

The new section 35 order by West Midlands Police covers areas of Kingstanding, Stockland Green, Erdington and parts of New Oscott.

The force said it had been put in place following recent disorder on Witton Lodge Road and believed it to be between school children.

It said the new order would give officers extra policing powers to disperse anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour and causing public nuisance and will continue until Saturday.

West Midlands Police will also be investigating crimes associated with the issues in the area and taking action against anyone involved.

The incident happened on Witten Lodge Road. Photo: Google Street Map

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've put a dispersal order in place in Kingstanding, Stockland Green and Erdington today (December 22).

"The dispersal order has been put in place following recent disorder in Witton Lodge Road believed to be between school children.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable, the people involved are causing issues in the local community and we are determined to stop this happening.

"Over the next 12 hours we've put in extra policing powers which will allow us to disperse anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour and causing public nuisance.

"The section 35 dispersal order will cover areas of Kingstanding, Stockland Green, Erdington and parts of New Oscott.

"We will also continue to investigate the crimes associated with the issues being caused in the area and will be taking action against anyone involved.

"If anyone has any information that could help our investigation then they are urged to call us on 101 quoting log 773 22/12/23.

"Alternatively they can leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers the independent charity on 0800 555 111."