Prayer event makes powerful statement against war in Middle East

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community welcomed people of all faiths and none to a multi-faith gathering to condemn hatred and cruelties and send messages of solidarity and hope for peace.

The event, on December 15, took place at the Darul Barakat Mosque in Birmingham as part of a global Voices For Peace campaign and asked people to pray for peace in the wake of the Israel-Palestine war.

The event, which was also attended by the Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Midlands, Simon Foster, aimed to send out a powerful message that peace is the core of all faiths and that true believers are united in saving lives regardless of creed.

It was a message emphasised by the world leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association that was hosting the event.

His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said: “The killing or harming of innocent civilians is a direct violation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet of Islam (peace and blessings be upon him), who taught that even in a state of warfare, no woman, child or elder should be targeted or harmed in any way.

"Nor should any religious leader or place of worship be attacked.

Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster addresses those attending the event

“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community extends its deepest sympathies and prayers to all those who have been left bereaved or affected in any way. Our hearts go out to them all.

“Justice and equity are of paramount importance in achieving lasting and sustainable peace.

"Thus, all the major powers must focus on establishing long-term and sustainable peace based upon the principles of fairness and true justice.”

During the Prayers for Peace event, calls were made for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, providing humanitarian aid to all who need it as well as the need to de-escalate the conflict and find for world powers to work together to establish a lasting peace based on justice.

Syed Imtiaz Ahmed, regional president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in the West Midlands said: “What Hamas did was completely against the teachings of Islam.

"The action taken by Israel is also exceeding all limits and we are seeing the unfolding of a humanitarian tragedy.

"We believe all faiths teach peace and our Prayer for Peace event will send a message that we stand united against hatred, murder and must take every step possible to save lives and work for peace. This is what Islam and all faiths teach.

“By coming together we reinforce these values and call upon those in powers to promote these values thereby bringing to an end this horrific conflict.”