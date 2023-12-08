Man who died after head-on crash with lorry on A41 named as inquest opens

Fifty-year-old Shake Zakaria was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital after being freed by firefighters from his vehicle after the crash on the A41 between Whitchurch and Market Drayton on November 29.

Shropshire and Telford assistant coroner Heath Westerman was told that Mr Zakaria had been the sole occupant of his vehicle when it "collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction".

The crash happened at about 3.10pm on November 29. Mr Zakaria had been found unconscious and airlifted to the hospital in Stoke.

He was born in Bangladesh and lived in the Erdington area of Birmingham, the coroner was told.

Mr Zakaria died just after 5pm and had been identified by his son, the inquest at Shropshire Coroner's Court in Shrewsbury was told.

Mr Westerman, sitting on Thursday formally opened the inquest and adjourned it to a full hearing on April 12, 2024.

Police had appealed for witnesses following the crash which involved multiple cars and a HGV on the A41 near Sandford, Whitchurch.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said at the time: "Sadly, a 50-year-old man later died from his injuries in hospital.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact PC Andrew Quinn by emailing andrew.quinn@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 234 of Wednesday, November 29.

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk."

At the time of the crash the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were mobilised to the scene to help free a driver who had become trapped after his car collided head-on with the HGV.

A spokesperson for Market Drayton Fire Station said: "One of the cars and the heavy goods vehicle had collided head-on, the car sustained significant damage resulting in the male driver being trapped and critically injured."