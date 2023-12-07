Police issue warning on leaving cars unattended after theft and road chase
Police have issued a warning to motorists not to leave their cars unattended after a vehicle was stolen when the owner left the engine running.
By Paul Jenkins
Yje Vauxhall Corsa was spotted by officers from the West Midlands Police Traffic Unit and pursued around Sparkhill before it hit a dead end and the driver was arrested.
Officers also stopped a cloned Mercedes after seeing it travelling on the M6 motorway. The driver was detained and checks found the car was cloned as it had recently been stolen from Leeds