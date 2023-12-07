New-look for Birmingham New Road ahead of new Metro bridge

A4123 Birmingham New Road near Tipton Road junction in Dudley without Hanson's Ale Bridge

The bridge that carried advertising for Hanson's Ale was dismantled over the weekend to make way for Phase One of the Midland Metro extension project from Wednesbury to Brierley Hill.

It will be replaced by a new deck to carry trams for a track which is expected to open to passenger services next year.

The landmark Hanson's Ale bridge has been dismantled to make way for a a new Metro bridge

The original bridge was built in 1849 for the South Staffordshire Railway as part of a new line from Burton-upon-Trent, through Lichfield to Dudley.

A small section of the A4123 dual carriageway near the Tipton Road junction was shut in both directions for the removal of the deck.

The bridge was among three to carry the huge advertising hoardings for the former Hanson’s Brewery, which had 170 pubs, mainly located in Dudley. The others remain in Parkfield Road, Ettingshall and Stafford Road, Wolverhampton.

Midland Metro Alliance is building £1.3 billion worth of tram extensions make it easier for more travellers to catch the tram from Edgbaston and Digbeth in Birmingham; Dudley and Wednesbury. Public transport chiefs say the major scheme will help to support economic and social regeneration in areas near to the new tramway.

There will be up to nine new stops between Wednesbury to Flood Street in Dudley.

Phase Two will then see the route extended to Brierley Hill and when the completed there will be up to 14 stops on the new line.

In a new move senior light rail executive Phil Hewitt has now been appointed as the new chairman of Midland Metro Ltd, the operator of the West Midlands’ expanding tram network.

The former Metro director at Transport for West Midlands said: “I’m delighted to be taking on this role at such an exciting time for the region’s tram system, with the construction of two new lines already well underway.

Phil Hewitt

“The undoubted popularity of the tram amongst the travelling public is down to the hard work and dedication of the Midland Metro Ltd team and I’m relishing the opportunity of working once more with the other board members and the new managing director as she implements her plans to ensure the organisation is ready for the future.

“By following the principles of ‘plan, do, review’, I’m confident that together we can drive the Metro’s popularity to new heights as we deliver the expansion of Metro services that will contribute to the West Midlands Combined Authority’s plans to transform mobility across the region.”