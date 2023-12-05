Delays on motorway as crews work to clear lorries

Officers from National Highways were called to reports of the collision on the M6 southbound near to junction 8 for the M5 around 8.30pm.

It meant around 30 minutes of delays on the approach as two lanes were closed to traffic while officers worked to recover the lorries.

The first message at 8.32pm from National Highways on social media read: "Two lanes of four are closed on the M6 southbound in the West Midlands within junction 8 for the M5 due to a collision involving two lorries.

"Our Traffic Officers are on scene and recovery has been arranged.

"There's a 30 minute delay on approach. Please allow extra journey time this evening."

A later message from National Highways at 9.07pm said the recovery was ongoing, with the delays down to 20 minutes.

The message read: "Two lanes of four remain closed on the M6 southbound in the West Midlands within junction 8 for the M5 due to a collision involving two lorries.

"Recovery is now ongoing at scene.

"There's now only a 20 minute delay on approach. Allow extra time this evening."

The incident was later confirmed as over and the road cleared at 9.49pm.

The message on social media read: "This incident is now clear, and all lanes have re-opened on the M6 southbound in the West Midlands within junction 8 for the M5.

"There are now no significant delays in the area.

"Thanks for your patience this evening."

No injuries were reported from the scene.