Appeal launched to find man wanted on suspicion of serious offences

West Midlands Police have released an image of Jordan Scott as part of Operation Bluespruce, a new appeal aiming to locate suspects of serious crimes.

The 28-year-old from Stockland Green is wanted on suspicion of wounding, as well as coercive and controlling behaviour and harassment.

The force has asked for anyone who sees him or has any information to get in touch through 999.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Jordan Scott?

"The 28-year-old from Stockland Green is wanted on suspicion of wounding.

"He is also wanted for coercive and controlling behaviour and harassment.

"If you see him, call 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/872592/22."