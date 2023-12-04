Police appeal to find missing 15-year-old last seen at railway station

Calibra Horobas, who is 15, went missing from Ludlow on the morning of Saturday, December 2.

Calibra is described as 5ft tall with shoulder-length dark brown hair and was seen wearing a grey coat and a spotted head scarf when she went missing.

The teenager was last seen at Ludlow railway station, where it is believed she may have travelled to the Birmingham area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately.