'Bad back' prevents murder accused to appear in court over fatal shooting

Theo Bailey, of Halesowen, is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Gavin Parry who was shot dead at a premises near Birmingham's City Hospital in Winson Green on April 13, 2021.

The case was heard in his absence on Monday morning after Birmingham Crown Court was told Bailey was suffering from a "bad back" and unable to leave prison.

Judge Melbourne Inman KC said the trial will be held in June.

"I am required by law to remand Theo Bailey in custody," the judge said.

Bailey, who also has Handsworth links, and co-accused Dante Kalsi, aged 26, of Walsall, are jointly charged with with Mr Parry's murder.

The case relates to an incident at an alleged social gathering at an industrial site in Western Road at about 5.30pm.