M6 crash and broken down vehicles cause problems for motorists around Birmingham
All lanes are now open after an earlier accident on the M6 southbound carriageway at junction five for Birmingham East and Sutton Coldfield.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
One lane was closed for around an hour on Saturday morning, reopening around 11.15am.
There was also a broken down vehicle exiting the Queensway Tunnel onto the Aston Expressway coming out of Birmingham. Lane one of two was blocked.
Icy conditions are causing problems on the region's roads with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning into Sunday morning for snow and ice which they say may cause disruption to transport and infrastructure and lead to longer journey times.