Diversion and disruptions on Birmingham buses due to incident and congestion

National Express West Midlands have tweeted that the number six service between Walsall and Sutton Coldfield is diverting both ways using School Road and Fox Hollies Road due to an incident on Stratford Road.

There is also disruption tonight to the 97 service due to heavy congestion on Great Barr Street in Birmingham.

It is diverting towards the city via Watery Lane Middleway, Coventry Road, High Street Bordesley and Digbeth High Street.