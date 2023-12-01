Centurion Stanley gets care home to pony up for his perfect 100th birthday party

Stanley Cochrane, a resident of HC-One’s Hodge Hill Grange Care Home, asked to see some ponies for his birthday and his wish was granted.

Belfast born former World War 11 soldier also got a card from the King, a first for the care home whose staff made a fuss of Stanley on his big day.

After hearing about his hope for a horse filled birthday the care home contacted Lollipop Ponies who graced the birthday celebration.

Stanley's family also visited him and after ten decades on the planet he gave his secret for a long life. He said: "Happy wife, happy life."

His wife Doris has been his rock.

Karen Mayo, Home Manager of Hodge Hill Grange, said: “Happy 100th birthday to Stanley, what a wonderful occasion to celebrate and how exciting it was to have ponies here at Hodge Hill Grange!

"Stanley received a birthday card from King Charles, a first for the care home.

She added: "The birthday treats did not end there, and Stanley gave thanks to children from the nearby Smiths Woods Kids Club, who had worked hard making him a beautiful birthday canvas and birthday cards. Stanley remarked that the canvas and cards had really brightened up his room."

Stanley grew up in Belfast before serving in the army during the second world war, and once worked in a flying boat factory. In addition to fishing, he enjoys reading and used to be a regular visitor at his local library.