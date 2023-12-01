Birmingham Travelodge guests can claim free pair of festive pyjamas - find out how

The budget hotel chain has announced that guests who are staying overnight in one of their five 'flagship' sites – which includes Birmingham Bullring, London City, Mancgester Upper Brook Street, Cardiff Queen Street and Glasgow Queen Street – can claim their festive Travelodge pyjama set for free on a first come, first served basis.

Guest will need to ask for the "Jingle Bells Offer" when they speak to reception in order to claim their free PJs.

The pyjamas feature the hotel's logo of a sleeper with a Santa hat added on. The PJs also take inspiration from the colours and decor found in every Travelodge room such as kettles and mugs.

A spokesperson for Travelodge said: "Inspired by the pages of Vogue, the catwalks of Paris and our very own hotel rooms we are excited to bring guests some fashionable festive cheer with our truly unique Christmas PJs.

"If you're a scenester or trend setter, you'll want to get your hands on these limited edition PJs and snap the ultimate selfie. So be quick because once they're gone, they're gone!"