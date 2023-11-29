Nominate a good cause to help them receive a funding boost

Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards is giving away £120,000 as part of its annual 12 Days of Giving Christmas campaign

For 12 days in the lead up to Christmas, the specialist financial services group is giving £1,000 to ten charities each day, with 120 charities in total benefitting from a festive financial boost.

Nominations are now open and residents are being encouraged to nominate a cause they care about to give them a chance of receiving a share of the award money.

Draws will take place every weekday between December 1 and 18 and winners are drawn at random, with the more times a charity is nominated, the more chance it has of being selected.

Last year, more than 4,300 people from the West Midlands nominated good causes to receive an award, resulting in five local charities landing donations.

Rebecca Wilkes, grants and trusts fundraiser and fundraising team leader at Little Hearts Matter in Birmingham, which benefitted from £1,000 last year, said: “We were delighted to receive a donation as part of the 12 Days of Giving campaign.

"Little Hearts Matter is a small charity, but the number of those affected by a diagnosis of half a working heart, and in need of our support, is growing.

"The donation we received helped to make sure that we can keep providing our support service for families on every stage of their half a heart journey, which includes a support line, online groups, information booklets and events.

"The donation has helped to make sure that we can keep being there for every family that needs us.”

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “We’re delighted to be giving away another £120,000 in valuable donations to causes around the country.

"We know that charities across the country are struggling, and for many the festive season is a critical time.

"We’re asking residents to take a few minutes of their time to nominate a cause they especially care about.

“Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest.

"Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.

"We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

To find out more and to make a nomination, go to movementforgood.com