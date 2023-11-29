How cancer treatment helped West Midlands man win photography competition

But that is exactly what happened after doctors told Pete he needed to take regular exercise as part of his recovery programme.

Pete has now won the top prize in the 2024 Westside Business Improvement District calendar competition, open to amateur photographers.

Judges were impressed with his image of the International Convention Centre in Centenary Square, framed by autumn leaves, which takes the coveted position on the front cover of the calendar.

Pete, from Kitts Green, who is editor of a collectables magazine specialising in autographs, became interested in photography following the discovery of his serious medical condition.