Search for lorry carrying abnormal load after crash sees lamppost hit cars closing both sides of the M6

It happened at 2am on Wednesday. The lorry carrying an abnormal load entered a road works restricted area and collided with a lamppost causing it to fall into the opposing carriageway.

The lamppost struck a number of vehicles causing damage and officers from the Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) were forced to close both carriageways while the lamppost was removed.

Officers are now appealing for information as they continue to investigate the incident and to locate the vehicle involved.

A spokesman said: "Thankfully no-one was injured, but we need people to contact us if they have any dashcam footage or witnessed the incident.

"People with information are urged to call West Midlands Police on 101 quoting log number 0245 of 22/11/23. You can also contact us through our Live Chat function which can be found on our wesbsite. If you'd prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers the independent charity on 0800 555 111.

"To keep up to date around real-time traffic information for England’s motorways, or other strategic roads follow nationalhighways.co.uk."

Anyone with information about illegal abnormal loads or information about any aspect of abnormal load movements should contact Opnightstare@westmidlands.police.uk