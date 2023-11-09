Five men arrested after weapons including axe and knife found in car

Following a call from a concerned member of the public, Police stopped a silver BMW on Stratford Road, Hall Green, Birmingham, at around 4.30am this morning.

Inside the car, officers found balaclavas, an axe, a knife and gloves.

Two men aged 24 from Birmingham, a man aged 29 from Birmingham and two men from London aged 27 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of going equipped.

The men remain in custody for questioning.

The arrests are part of Operation Target - which is West Midlands Police's ongoing commitment to tackle serious and organised crime in the West Midlands.