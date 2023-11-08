Murder investigation launched after 16-year-old who was shot in Birmingham dies

West Midlands Police said the teenager was found with serious injuries at an address in Ladywood at around 12.30pm on Sunday.

He later died in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday and remains in police custody for questioning, police said.

Chief Inspector Sara Beech, from Birmingham Local Policing Area, said: "This is the tragic death of a young man who should have had his life ahead of him. Our thoughts are with all his family and friends at what is an incredibly painful time.

"We understand this dreadful news will naturally cause concern and upset within the community, but we need people to remain calm so we can fully investigate, get answers and convict whoever was responsible.

"We have increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance and our officers will be available for anyone who has information."