Man arrested after PCSO assaulted and bitten in the leg

The 28-year-old from Sparkhill, Birmingham, was arrested after a police community support officer (PCSO) from the British Transport Police was bitten in the leg during an op at Snow Hill Station in Birmingham.

A man was being arrested for robbery, burglary, and TWOC (taking without consent), committed in areas policed by both West Midlands Police and West Mercia Police.

It was then that the PCSO was assaulted, and also suffered an injury to his hand.

Safer Travel Police posted on X (formerly Twitter), that the officer is back on duty having been treated in hospital.